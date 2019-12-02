Man accused of choking police officer until she nearly passed out

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, California -- A man was arrested on multiple charges, accused of choking a police officer until she nearly passed out.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in Riverside, California on Thanksgiving morning for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Salvador Mario Martinez.

As officers tried to investigate the incident, they said Martinez became confrontational and began violently attacking them. He reportedly choked one of the female officers almost to the point of unconsciousness until he was pried off of her by other officers.

Martinez was arrested and booked for attempted murder of a peace officer, false imprisonment and resisting arrest using violence. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

The female officer was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries. She was released and is now recovering at home. Another officer was treated for injuries he received during the attack and is back on duty.

"Yesterday's incident highlights the dangers our officers face each day, especially when responding to domestic violence situations," said Interim Chief of Police Larry Gonzalez. "As aggression toward law enforcement is on the rise, our officers will continue to be the force for good while protecting our community."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police officer injuredpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
What you need to know if traveling through Monday
Winter storm causing flight delays/cancellations
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
New Yorkers urged to use mass transit on Monday
Must-read stories from the weekend
9-year-old boy dies after accidentally shot by father on Thanksgiving
Show More
Shelley Morrison, known for 'Will & Grace,' dies at 83
Sewage spill floods hundreds of Queens homes with waste
Heart attack patient reunited with hero nurse who saved his life
Dermot Shea takes over as new NYPD Commissioner
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
More TOP STORIES News