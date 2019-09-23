Man accused of driving van into ex-wife's building on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man is accused of intentionally crashing a van into the Staten Island building where his ex-wife lives.

Video captured the fiery crash on Bay Street in Stapleton.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The 42-year-old man is accused of driving into the front of a market on the first floor of the building.

Fortunately, no one inside the building was hurt.

The driver was taken into custody and is in the hospital. Charges against the driver are pending.

It's believed the former couple had an ongoing dispute.

Bay Street was closed for the police investigation.

