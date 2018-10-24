Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across New Jersey arrested

(Shutterstock)

FRANKLIN, New Jersey --
Authorities say they've captured a man suspected of dumping soiled diapers along several New Jersey roadways over the past year.

Franklin Township police say an officer acting on a hunch spotted 68-year-old William Friedman leaving a load of diapers in the area of Routes 47 and 40 around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Friedman allegedly told police the diapers came from his grandson, adding that leaving them around town without getting caught "almost became a game."

Authorities say a motorcyclist crashed in June after running over a diaper Friedman had allegedly dropped. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and his bike was totaled.

Friedman has been charged with interference with transportation. He faces up to $1,000 in fines.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
litteringFranklinSussex County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to politicians, CNN
Police: LI man throws rock at van, beats woman, assaults cops
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Single ticket claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Mattresses, sofas fuel 4-alarm fire at NJ furniture store
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
7th child dies, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Show More
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
Teens wanted for at least 7 robberies at Midtown restaurants
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Ex-NY Senate leader gets prison in corruption case
More News