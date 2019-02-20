Man accused of exposing self, rubbing against 9-year-old girl on Queens subway

It happened aboard a Queens subway last week.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who sexually abused a 9-year-old girl on a Queens subway.

Police say it happened on a southbound 7 train last Thursday.

Officers say the suspect exposed himself and then rubbed up against the girl.

It happened while the train approached the 52nd Street subway station.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 30 years old, about 6' tall, 200lbs, with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

