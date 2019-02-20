Police are searching for a man who sexually abused a 9-year-old girl on a Queens subway.Police say it happened on a southbound 7 train last Thursday.Officers say the suspect exposed himself and then rubbed up against the girl.It happened while the train approached the 52nd Street subway station.The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 30 years old, about 6' tall, 200lbs, with dreadlocks.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------