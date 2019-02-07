Man accused of exposing self to 11-year-old girl in Great Neck

It happened as the girl walked home in Great Neck on Wednesday.

GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Police in Nassau County arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a young girl.

Police say 26-year-old Jefferson Ramirez, exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl.

It happened Wednesday around 4 p.m., as she was walking home from school in Great Neck.

The victim was able to run to a neighbor's house and call 911.

Police arrested Ramirez nearby.

Ramirez is charged with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

