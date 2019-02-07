Police in Nassau County arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a young girl.Police say 26-year-old Jefferson Ramirez, exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl.It happened Wednesday around 4 p.m., as she was walking home from school in Great Neck.The victim was able to run to a neighbor's house and call 911.Police arrested Ramirez nearby.Ramirez is charged with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.----------