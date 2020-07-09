HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a man who allegedly falsely reported he was struck by a car during a Black Lives Matter Protest this week.
A pedestrian was struck at the protest Monday on Broadway around 6:45 p.m.
Keith Harrison, 56, filed a police report stating that he was also struck and transported to Huntington Hospital.
RELATED | Police: Driver panics, drives though protest in Times Square
Police say detectives determined he was not actually struck.
He was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon on a charge of falsely reporting an incident.
The driver sped away after striking the pedestrian, but police caught him a short time later.
Anthony Cambareri, 36, was charged with third degree assault.
RELATED | Concerns about racism at Long Island fire department
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man accused of falsely claiming he was struck by car during Black Lives Matter protest in Huntington Station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More