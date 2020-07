Man accused of falsely claiming he was struck by car during Black Lives Matter protest in Huntington Station

HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a man who allegedly falsely reported he was struck by a car during a Black Lives Matter Protest this week. pedestrian was struck at the protest Monday on Broadway around 6:45 p.m.Keith Harrison, 56, filed a police report stating that he was also struck and transported to Huntington Hospital.Police say detectives determined he was not actually struck.He was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon on a charge of falsely reporting an incident.The driver sped away after striking the pedestrian, but police caught him a short time later.Anthony Cambareri, 36, was charged with third degree assault.----------