Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend at her home in Orange

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police arrested a New Jersey man and charged him with killing his ex-girlfriend.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says 34-year-old Christopher Dudley fatally stabbed Katrina Perry, also 34.Dudley, from West Orange, allegedly killed Perry at her home in Orange on Sept. 26.No details have been released on what led to the stabbing.The investigation remains active and ongoing.----------