Man accused of following, flashing woman in Oceanside, Long Island

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) --
A man in Nassau County was arrested after he allegedly followed a woman and exposed himself in Oceanside Saturday.

Police said 41-year-old Brian McBride, of Lindenhurst, faces public lewdness and stalking charges.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim noticed McBride was looking and pointing at her as she was getting in her car to leave a parking lot on Long Beach Road.

McBride followed the victim to another parking lot, where he approached her vehicle, began making lewd gestures and then flashing the victim.

She then called 911, and McBride was arrested after police investigation.

