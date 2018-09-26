Texas father charged with gluing 1-year-old daughter's mouth and eyes shut

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut

ODESSA, Texas --
A father suspected of gluing shut the eyes and mouth of his 1-year-old daughter has been arrested in west Texas.

El Paso County records show 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter is being held Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 16, Odessa police called to a domestic disturbance found the girl with facial injuries and her mouth and eyes glued.

According to an affidavit, the toddler's mother told police that Carter choked and punched the girl then applied adhesive. A super glue stick was found nearby. Carter had fled.

Carter was arrested Monday at a motel in El Paso. He faces extradition to Odessa, some 270 miles away.

Online records didn't list an attorney who can speak on Carter's behalf.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechildren injuriesfather chargedtexasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Newark
Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
Prosecutors: Fake dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
PD: Man stabs co-worker, commits suicide at LI landfill
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
Man charged after anti-white attacks on Brooklyn buses
Fight over garbage is stewing on the Lower East Side
PD: Woman kept mom's body, 'wanted to see stages of death'
Show More
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
Worker rescued after partial scaffolding collapse in Midtown
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
Bill Cosby spends 1st night in prison after sentencing
More News