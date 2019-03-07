Man accused of groping 13-year-old girl twice on two separate subway rides

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of groping a young teenager on two separate occasions on the subway.

The young girl was able to identify the man that touched her on two separate occasions.

Police are now looking for this man who they say forcibly touched the 13-year-old girl on the 7 train.

The first incident happened February 12th during the morning commute. The girl saying the man approached her and touched her inner thigh.

The second incident happened two weeks later on February 26th, again around 7:15 a.m. She says the same man approached her on the northbound 5 train.

This time he touched her upper thigh before getting off the train in near 149th and Grand Concourse.

The man is described as having a light complexion, 5'8"-5'10" tall, approximately 200lbs and partially bald.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward for information that might lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

