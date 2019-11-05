Man accused of hitting Suffold County police car during traffic stop

By Eyewitness News
WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man in Suffolk County is facing charges after police say he intentionally hit a police cruiser.

It happened while an officer was trying to pull over 21-year-old Daevon Cannon Monday afternoon in Wheatley Heights.

Police say Cannon was driving erratically and hit a telephone pole when the officer tried to stop him.

When the officer got out of his car, Cannon's accused of reversing his own car into the officer's before getting out and running.

The officer used his Taser to stop Cannon.

Cannon was charged with unlawful fleeing and reckless driving, criminal mischief 4th degree, reckless endangerment 2nd degree, and leaving the scene of an incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

