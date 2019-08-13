Man accused of kicking 87-year-old to ground in apparent unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The person accused of kicking an 87-year-old Brooklyn man to the ground in an apparent unprovoked attack is in police custody.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. Friday on Lexington Avenue near Grand Avenue in Clinton Hill.

Police said the alleged attacker approached an 87-year-old man from behind, said "I know you," and appeared to spit in the victim's face.

The victim ran away, and then the attacker followed him, caught up, and kicked him to the ground. He then fled east on Lexington Avenue.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition where he was treated for a broken arm and laceration to the head.

He said he did not know his attacker.

The victim is well known in this Brooklyn neighboorhood, as he owns property in the area, locals say. He was in the area to work on one of his properties.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clinton hillbrooklynnew york cityattackelderly
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC sees 3 bike accidents in 1 afternoon
Guards assigned to Epstein's unit placed on administrative leave
FDNY firefighter dies from injuries sustained in line of duty
8th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Attacker slashes man in face in Manhattan's Chinatown
20K cases of bottled water for Newark had old best by dates
Show More
Woman says apparent pimple near lip was skin cancer
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Exclusive: Parents, first responders recount rescue of toddler in pool
Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week
Broadway producer Ben Sprecher arrested on child porn charges
More TOP STORIES News