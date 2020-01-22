Man accused of stabbing boss to death because he was pro-Trump

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida -- A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked on Monday.

WKMG reports that 28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, who was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site.

The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.

He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.

He is currently being held in Orange County without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, woman critically injured in Park Slope fire
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Man shot in back during Bronx robbery
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Show More
Teen struck by driver after getting off school bus in NJ
Residents of NYC building left without heat, hot water for weeks
Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting sexual harassment
Woman randomly punched in head outside Prospect Park
NYPD officer struck, injured by car during traffic stop in NYC
More TOP STORIES News