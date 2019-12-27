Man accused of killing Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, due in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man accused of stabbing and killing the younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is scheduled to make his first court appearance.

Michael Mosley is being held without bond on two homicide charges. He surrendered at a vacant home after it was surrounded by officers on Wednesday.

RELATED: Man accused of fatally stabbing brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard arrested in Tennessee

Police say Mosley fatally stabbed 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and another man outside a Nashville bar Saturday morning. Investigators say Saturday's incident happened after Mosley made an unwanted pass at a female friend of the victims' inside the bar.

It spilled outside, and that's when Beathard was stabbed to death along with another man during the fight.

Clayton was the starting quarterback for Long Island University and just finished his junior season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesan francisco 49ersmurderbarhomicideu.s. & worldstabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old boy hit by car in Brooklyn, driver arrested
2 NJ state police cruisers, several others crash on I-80
Man slashed in face in brutal push-in robbery in Queens
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
Mother walking with child beaten in 5th anti-Semitic attack
4 flu deaths reported in CT, flu cases on the rise in NY
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Show More
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Security measures being put in place for Times Square ball drop
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Finishing touches added to New Year's Eve Ball in NYC
5-year-old girl knocked down, run over by school bus
More TOP STORIES News