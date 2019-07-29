Man accused of killing teen Bianca Devins, posting photo pleads not guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl and posting photos of her corpse on social media has pleaded not guilty.

Brandon Clark, of Bridgewater, has been charged with second degree-murder in the killing of Bianca Devins, of Utica. Devins' family and friends filled the Oneida County courtroom Monday.

Police say 21-year-old Clark met Devins on Instagram about two months ago. Authorities say they attended a concert in New York City on July 13 where they got into an argument.

Prosecutors say Clark used a large knife to kill Devins in Utica early the next morning, then stabbed himself in the neck and took selfies on a tarp covering her body.

Clark's lawyer, Luke Nebush, said the investigation is continuing and he won't discuss details of the case publicly.

https://abc7ny.com/teen-killed-by-instagram-friend-who-posted-corpse-photos-police/5398811/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teen killedteenageru.s. & worldnew york newsinstagram
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver in custody
Dozens of headstones knocked over in vandalism at NY cemetery
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in NYC
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Show More
School bus involved in head-on crash with pickup truck in NJ
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
Bicyclist struck, killed by tractor trailer in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
Impatient driver smashes two parked cars, takes off in Queens
More TOP STORIES News