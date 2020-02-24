Man accused of killing wife of 37 years during fight in Long Island home

MERRICK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his wife of 37 years during a physical dispute in the couple's Long Island home over the weekend.John Gerges, of Merrick, was arrested Sunday in the death of his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges.Nassau County police said the couple's adult son heard them arguing, apparently because John Gerges was doing work on the kitchen sink at 3 a.m. Saturday.The 32-year-old son went to work for the day, and when he returned in the afternoon, he found his mother unresponsive in her bed.He called 911, and Marvat Gerges was pronounced dead at the scene.Police initially said the cause of death was undetermined, but it was later found to be strangulation.John Gerges is charged with second-degree murder.As he was being walked by police, he said that his wife had abused him for years. Police say she had some physical disabilities, and her husband was taking care of her full time.Police say there was no evidence of abuse.----------