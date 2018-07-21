A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly looking into a woman's bedroom and exposing himself to her.Police say Allan Delfino, 42, was looking into the victim's home on Plumtree Road late Friday night.Delfino ran away after the 23-year-old victim screamed, which alerted her 36-year-old neighbor.The neighbor saw Delfino running and tackled him in an attempt to hold him down until police arrived.Delfino allegedly punched the neighbor in the face and was able to break free and get away.Police found him in a yard on Bromton Drive after searching the area.Delfino is facing charges of assault, stalking, criminal trespass and public lewdness.----------