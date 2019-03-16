Man accused of mailing bombs to prominent Democrats to plead guilty

By AARON KATERSKY
Cesar Sayoc, the suspect behind a campaign of letter bombs targeting prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, is expected to plead guilty next week, according to a federal court docket in New York.

Sayoc, of Aventura, Florida, was arrested in October after allegedly mass-mailing explosive devices to top Democrats, CNN and other prominent figures.

Days after the first package was delivered, FBI investigators found a latent fingerprint from an envelope mailed to Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The fingerprint belonged to Sayoc, FBI Director Chris Wray said in October.

Also among those to receive packages were Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Sayoc faces 30 charges. It is unclear which charges he will plead guilty to.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Possible suspect being questioned in killing of reputed Gambino boss
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
Irish pride on display at the NYC St Patrick's Parade
Powerball jackpot climbs to $495 million for tonight's drawing
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf
MTA announces St. Patrick's Day service changes, alcohol ban
Show More
Customers dive for cover while man stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
Florida school massacre suspect said he heard 'demons'
4 sought for beating, robbing man on street in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Weekend cool-down
Mom rescues daughter after moose crashes through window
More TOP STORIES News