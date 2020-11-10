Staten Island man accused of making death threats against protesters, politicians

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A Staten Island man was arrested Tuesday on charges he "sent multiple death threats via a social media platform" targeting protesters, politicians and law enforcement officers in part because he was upset with the results of the election, the FBI said.

Brian Maiorana, 54, was arrested by members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force at his Staten Island home.

According to the criminal complaint, Maiorana's threats began in September and included one post that said "It's come to the point where pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs of potentially non violent violent protesters."

Two days after the election, Maiorana allegedly posted "The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be democrat...as well as their family members."

On Sunday, Maiorana appeared to target Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY: "As the Jew Senator from Jew York said nothing is off the table. The Turner Diaries must come to life. We blow up the FBI building for real. All the alphabet agencies assassination will become the new normal now...that the electoral process is finished."

On Sunday he allegedly posted: "All right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away," which the FBI said refers to "those celebrating the result of the 2020 Presidential Election."

Maiorana is scheduled to make his initial appearance later Tuesday evening.

He is a level 1 sex offender.

