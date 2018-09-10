California man accused of molesting girl at day care run at his home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Riverside man is under arrest, accused of molesting a little girl at an unlicensed daycare run by his family.

By
RIVERSIDE, California --
A California man is under arrest, accused of molesting a little girl at an unlicensed daycare run by his family.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other alleged victims of 49-year-old Hubert Edgin, who is now being held on $1 million bail.

Police say the young girl told her family that Edgin had been sexually assaulting her at his home in the 3400 block of Sun Court in Riverside, where his family runs an unlicensed daycare center.

The girl attended daycare there for about two years. She only told her family about the alleged assaults recently, and Edgin was arrested on Friday.

Detectives are worried about the possibility of other victims, saying he may have had contact with other young children through his church and other activities.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultdaycaresex assaultu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Track: Monster storm intensifies to Category 4 hurricane
Crack pipe vending machines found on Long Island
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Teacher suspended for giving test with incest questions
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after taking antibiotics
Former Miss USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Gordon hit our area
Show More
Florence preps: Carolinas, Virginia declare states of emergency
Aggressive apartment fire leaves Queens families displaced
Store robbery suspect attacked with bottles, glass jars
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
More News