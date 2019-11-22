Man accused of opening fire on New Jersey officers arrested in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man accused of opening fire on officers in New Jersey was arrested at Penn Station on Thursday night.Investigators say a Tuckerton Borough police officer exchanged gunfire with a man after a traffic stop.The officer was not injured.Schools in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor were locked down for most of the day.The man is being held in New York and is expected to be extradited back to New Jersey.----------