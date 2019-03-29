Crime & Safety

Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on NYC subway

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police want to question the man accused of pushing a woman on the subway to get a seat.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at the 53rd Street and 7th Avenue subway station.

Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was on a southbound B train when the man pushed her with his shoulder to get to a seat.

The victim said she experienced back pain but refused medical attention at the scene.

The woman took a picture of the man before he got off the train. He is described as 40 to 50 years old and was last seen wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymidtownmanhattannew york cityassaultsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in New Jersey lake ruled a homicide
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
Police hunt for gang members in murder likened to Junior attack
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
12-year-old boy struck by SUV, seriously hurt in Queens
NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self
Exclusive: NYPD solves shooting as part of battle against turf wars
Show More
Movie set materials cited in firefighter's death in Harlem
Anti-vaccine protest held after Rockland emergency declaration
Police: CT man posed as rideshare driver to sexually assault women
2 men hospitalized after hammer attack in Newark
AccuWeather: Milder temps, but chance of showers
More TOP STORIES News