Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on NYC subway

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police want to question the man accused of pushing a woman on the subway to get a seat.
The incident was reported Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at the 53rd Street and 7th Avenue subway station.
Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was on a southbound B train when the man pushed her with his shoulder to get to a seat.
The victim said she experienced back pain but refused medical attention at the scene.
The woman took a picture of the man before he got off the train. He is described as 40 to 50 years old and was last seen wearing a black coat.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
