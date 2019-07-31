Man accused of sexually assaulting campers at community pool in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting campers at a community pool Friday.

Officials said police were called to Bayonne Community Pool around 1:00 p.m. and a coordinator of a school day camp told them that an adult man was making several campers uncomfortable.

Two of the campers, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, also alleged that the man pressed against them while standing in the line at the concession stand.

After an investigation, police arrested 52-year-old Ronald McCall, of Bayonne, and charged him with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

While in custody, McCall allegedly became irate and threatened SVU Detectives while they attempted to assist him when he requested medical attention. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment and subsequently charged with making terroristic threats.

This is not McCall's first run-in with police. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a hospital worker while she was drawing his blood in January and charged with arson in March.

McCall appeared in court Wednesday and will be kept in custody, as police say he's a risk to the public.

Related topics:
bayonnehudson countysex abuse against childrensex assaultpool
