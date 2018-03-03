Man accused of slashing woman's throat at laundromat

A suspect accused of slashing a woman's throat and stealing her purse at a Pico-Union laundromat on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Police in California are searching for an alleged robber who is accused of slashing a woman at a laundromat in Los Angeles.Police said the man came up behind a 40-year-old woman, slashed her throat with a sharp object and ran away with her purse. The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect fled the location. The horrifying scene was caught on surveillance cameras.The vicious attack happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at a laundromat near Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard.The victim sustained a laceration to the neck, which required surgery.In surveillance photos you can see the suspect has a goatee and was carrying a skateboard.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old. He's believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, all black clothing and black shoes with white soles.The victim told investigators she has no idea who he is."Maybe he's desperate for money or he's got mental problems, but we want to get him off the streets and if he's got mental issues, we want to provide help for him," said LAPD Officer Tony Im.Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to call the LAPD. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).