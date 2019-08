Man accused of spraying NYPD officers with water in Queens arrested

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Another suspect has been arrested for allegedly throwing water at New York City police officers -- this time in Queens.Steven Larosa, 35, is facing charges of harassment and obstructing government administration in connection to the July 24 incident on 86th Street and Jamaica Avenue.The two on-duty NYPD officers were working at that location when they were sprayed with water from a bottle, officials said.Sources say Larosa was taken into custody Thursday morning following a Crime Stoppers tip.So far, at least four people have been arrested in connection to similar water dousing incidents against NYPD officers across New York City -- including incidents in the Bronx and in Brooklyn and Manhattan On Wednesday, two New York lawmakers announced a proposal for new legislation that would making it a felony to douse police officers with water.The proposal needs approval from the Assembly, the Senate and the governor before it becomes law.----------