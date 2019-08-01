Man accused of spraying NYPD officers with water in Queens arrested

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Another suspect has been arrested for allegedly throwing water at New York City police officers -- this time in Queens.

Steven Larosa, 35, is facing charges of harassment and obstructing government administration in connection to the July 24 incident on 86th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

The two on-duty NYPD officers were working at that location when they were sprayed with water from a bottle, officials said.

Sources say Larosa was taken into custody Thursday morning following a Crime Stoppers tip.

So far, at least four people have been arrested in connection to similar water dousing incidents against NYPD officers across New York City -- including incidents in the Bronx and in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

On Wednesday, two New York lawmakers announced a proposal for new legislation that would making it a felony to douse police officers with water.

The proposal needs approval from the Assembly, the Senate and the governor before it becomes law.

