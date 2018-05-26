Man accused of starting fight on flight after attendant wouldn't serve beer

A passenger became irate when a flight attendant wouldn't serve him moer beer.

MIAMI, Florida (WABC) --
Chaos broke out on a plane, after witnesses said a flight attendant wouldn't give a passenger more beer.

It happened Wednesday on an American Airlines flight from St. Croix to Miami.

Eyewitnesses say Jason Felix became irate when the flight attendant refused to serve him more alcohol.

Other passengers tried to calm the man down when he started banging on the overhead bins and threatening passengers.

Once the flight landed, Felix was arrested and handed over to the FBI.

Federal law prohibits the airline from serving intoxicated passengers.

