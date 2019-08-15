Man accused of stealing from elderly women in Great Neck grocery stores

GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police say they've arrested a man who steals credit cards from purses at grocery stores in Great Neck.In surveillance video, he's wearing a surgical mask, likely as a disguise.But investigators say they were still able to identify him as 57-year old Frank Rodriquez.He's accused of targeting older women who leave their purses in their shopping carts.Police say once Rodriguez has their purses and credit cards, he would then leave the store and immediately make as many purchases as possible before the credit cards were canceled.He's accused of stealing from victims at Best Market, Shop Rite and Stop n' Shop.Rodriquez is charged with 25 counts of grand larceny and four counts of identity theft.Police say that if you suspect you may have been a victim of Rodriguez, you are requested to contact Third Squad detectives at (516) 573-6353.----------