Man accused of throwing kitten from moving car on Long Island

FLANDERS, Long Island -- Police say a man has been arrested on Long Island after throwing a kitten from a moving vehicle, killing the animal.
Hector Herrera Castillo was booked Thursday with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Sgt. Michael Joyce of the Southampton Town Police Department said the kitten was found dead on the road near Flanders, in Suffolk County.
Joyce said the animal belonged to the 43-year-old Castillo.
Police received a call about 8 a.m. from a motorist who reported seeing the kitten thrown from the vehicle.
Officers found Castillo a short time later and took him into custody.
It was not immediately clear whether he had a defense attorney.
Police are still searching for the person who tossed two kittens from a moving car in New Jersey last weekend.
