Man accused of throwing kitten from moving car on Long Island

FLANDERS, Long Island -- Police say a man has been arrested on Long Island after throwing a kitten from a moving vehicle, killing the animal.

Hector Herrera Castillo was booked Thursday with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Sgt. Michael Joyce of the Southampton Town Police Department said the kitten was found dead on the road near Flanders, in Suffolk County.

Joyce said the animal belonged to the 43-year-old Castillo.

Police received a call about 8 a.m. from a motorist who reported seeing the kitten thrown from the vehicle.

Officers found Castillo a short time later and took him into custody.

It was not immediately clear whether he had a defense attorney.

Police are still searching for the person who tossed two kittens from a moving car in New Jersey last weekend.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flanderssuffolk countyanimal crueltycrimearrestkittens
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
Police: Baby critically injured after left unattended in tub
WATCH LIVE: Fourth of July in Washington to come with a Trump twist
Commuting nightmare: Cleanup continues after NJ truck crash
Police: Livery driver found dead in car, shot in head on LI
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
Show More
Husband, wife found dead in river, child found alive in SUV
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to once again light up NYC sky
1 dead, as many as 12 injured in lightning strike in SC on July 4
NFL player loses arm in car crash
14-year-old boy killed in New Jersey dirt bike crash
More TOP STORIES News