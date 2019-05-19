Man accused of thrusting loaded gun into police officer's chest

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- NYPD officers tased a man after he shoved a fully-loaded gun into an officer's torso during a traffic stop.

The incident was reported Saturday morning just before 6 a.m. on Columbia Street on the Lower East Side.

Officers say two uniformed officers were on patrol when they noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a car wanted in connection to an incident where shots were fired on the Upper West Side in April.

The officers stopped the driver and approached the car before engaging the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle.

That is when police say the suspect, later identified as Amado Zubidi, refused officers' orders and pulled out a fully-loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Officials say he thrust it into the torso of one of the officers. That is when the second officer tased Zubidi and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The gun was confiscated and no shots were fired.

Zubidi was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. He is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

One of the officers was taken to an area hospital after complaining of pain to the elbow.

