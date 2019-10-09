Man accused of trying to lure boy into car in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into his car in the Bronx.

It happened Tuesday morning as the victim was walking to school on West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights.

Police say the man motioned for him to get into his white Scion.

The boy ran off and reported the incident when he got to school.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

