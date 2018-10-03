Man accused of trying to smuggle $115K of cocaine in liquor bottles

The incident was reported on Sept. 28 when Akeem Rasheen Lewis arrived from Jamaica.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A passenger arriving at JFK Airport is accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine through bottles of Baileys Irish Cream.

Police say the man was carrying the liquor bottles in a duty-free bag, but the bottles had been tampered with.

Lewis was escorted to a private search room where officers discovered white powder in plastic bags inside the bottles.

Officials estimated the cocaine to have a street value of about $115,000.

Lewis was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.

