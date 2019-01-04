Man accused of using app to expose himself to young girls on Long Island

It happened last year. He's charged with child endangerment.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
A Pennsylvania man is accused of exposing himself to several young girls on Long Island using an online video chat app.

Police say 35-year-old David Dargenio was using the app "House Party" to chat with the four girls when he exposed himself.

It happened last February.

Dargenio was arrested earlier this week in Philadelphia.

He is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree obscenity.

