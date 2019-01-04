A Pennsylvania man is accused of exposing himself to several young girls in Nassau County using an online video chat app.Police say 35-year-old David Dargenio used the app "House Party" to chat with the four girls when he exposed himself.It happened last February.Dargenio was arrested earlier this week in Philadelphia.He is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of obscenity in the third degree. He was arraigned Thursday on Long Island.----------