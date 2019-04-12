Man admits to assaulting pregnant NJ Transit bus driver in Elizabeth

Andre Dawson III, 39, of Union Township pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of third-degree aggravated assault.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has admitted to robbing and assaulting a pregnant New Jersey Transit bus driver.

Police said 39-year-old Andre Dawson III, of Union Township, entered a guilty plea to third-degree assault in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say he attacked the female driver near North Broad Street and Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth around 4:30 p.m. on January 28, then stole her cell phone.

The driver was treated for bumps, cuts, and bruises.

Dawson was then arrested on February 13.

