Man admits to assaulting pregnant NJ Transit bus driver in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has admitted to robbing and assaulting a pregnant New Jersey Transit bus driver.Police said 39-year-old Andre Dawson III, of Union Township, entered a guilty plea to third-degree assault in court Thursday.Prosecutors say he attacked the female driver near North Broad Street and Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth around 4:30 p.m. on January 28, then stole her cell phone.The driver was treated for bumps, cuts, and bruises.Dawson was then arrested on February 13.----------