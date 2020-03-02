Man allegedly attacks mother of child with machete in Bronx building

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A 20-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her estranged boyfriend last month after walking into her apartment building in the Bronx.

Lizbeth Acosta was reportedly attacked by 27-year-old Hector Delacruz, on Feb. 21 in the building on Grand Concourse near East 186th Street.

Delacruz, who is the father of the victim's 2-year-old daughter, allegedly attacked Acosta with a machete in the hallway.

She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she has gone through facial reconstruction and surgeries on her arm.

Delacruz was quickly arrested by police after the attack and faces several charges, including attempted murder and assault with intent to cause serious injury.

He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

