Man arrested after allegedly making phony bomb threat to Marymount Manhattan College

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested for calling in a phony bomb threat to Marymount Manhattan College.

The prank call came in just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, forcing officials to order an evacuation from the Upper East Side campus.

The all-clear was given about an hour later and police arrested a man.

They have not identified him.

Students believe it's a man who has been harassing the school for the past several weeks over a girl who used to attend the school.

The school has been evacuated three times.

