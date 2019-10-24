Man arrested after allegedly making phony bomb threat to Marymount Manhattan College

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested for calling in a phony bomb threat to Marymount Manhattan College.The prank call came in just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, forcing officials to order an evacuation from the Upper East Side campus.The all-clear was given about an hour later and police arrested a man.They have not identified him.Students believe it's a man who has been harassing the school for the past several weeks over a girl who used to attend the school.The school has been evacuated three times.----------