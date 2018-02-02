Man allegedly stabbed 2 grocery workers over $7.99 chicken Caesar salad

EMBED </>More Videos

When Judge Mindy Glazer tried reading the charges against Matthew Miller, he just laughed. (KTRK)

MIAMI BEACH, Florida --
A judge and the suspect in a violent stabbing exchanged words in a Florida courtroom after he laughed over his alleged crimes.

"He stabbed somebody over a chicken Caesar salad," Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said as she read over Matthew Miller's charges.

Miller burst into laughter, but Judge Glazer didn't see the humor, WSVN-TV reports.

"It's not funny," said Glazer. "You could have killed the victim."

Investigators said Miller stabbed two grocery store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a $7.99 chicken Caesar salad.

Police said one of the grocery store workers was stabbed in the torso, while another employee suffered a minor injury. Both victims are now out of the hospital.

Officers quickly arrested Miller, who allegedly had drug paraphernalia on him when he was detained.

"Publix has shrinkets for these kinds of things," said Miller in court "You're not supposed to apprehend people."

"You're not supposed to steal, and you're not supposed to stab people, over a salad or anything else," Glazer said.

There's no word yet on Miller's sentence.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsaladfoodstabbingarrestcourtFlorida
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News