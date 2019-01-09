A man won the lottery but he regrets telling his roommate after police say the man tried to steal his $10 million prize.He says he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Lucky grocery store outside of Sacramento last month.But when he told his roommates about his lucky break police say one of the men stole his ticket and then switched it out for a fake."One of his roommates goes to the same store, purchases the same ticket, later alters his losing ticket to match the winning ticket," said Vacaville Police Lt. Chris Polen.When the victim tried to turn in his ticket, he discovered it was phony and the next day his roommate tried to claim the prize.But after police and the lottery caught on, they invited the alleged thief to come collect his winnings and officers arrested him.The scam has left the victim in limbo as lottery officials try to confirm that he is the real winner.----------