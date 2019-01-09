Man accused of stealing roommate's $10 million lottery ticket

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a man tried to steall his roommate's winning lottery ticket.

Eyewitness News
SACRAMENTO, California (WABC) --
A man won the lottery but he regrets telling his roommate after police say the man tried to steal his $10 million prize.

He says he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Lucky grocery store outside of Sacramento last month.

But when he told his roommates about his lucky break police say one of the men stole his ticket and then switched it out for a fake.

"One of his roommates goes to the same store, purchases the same ticket, later alters his losing ticket to match the winning ticket," said Vacaville Police Lt. Chris Polen.

When the victim tried to turn in his ticket, he discovered it was phony and the next day his roommate tried to claim the prize.

But after police and the lottery caught on, they invited the alleged thief to come collect his winnings and officers arrested him.

The scam has left the victim in limbo as lottery officials try to confirm that he is the real winner.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lotterytheftCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UES building evacuated after debris falls from construction site
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Sources: Man whose death sparked protests in NJ had spinal meningitis
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
Jets to hire Adam Gase as new head coach
NYPD investigating video of officers hitting suspects with batons
Show More
Queens rape suspect with distinctive tattoos arrested
Sentencing for man who hailed cab while woman died in car fire
Security guard fired after unloaded gun found inside LI school
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
2 men charged in fatal overdose of 38-year-old woman on LI
More News