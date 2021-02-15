Man, 65, and boy, 6 killed as fire burns through home in Queens

Fire broke out inside the home on 157th Street just after 1 a.m.
The two were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another six-year-old boy was burned and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
All the victims are related.
In addition, the FDNY says two firefighters treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another civilian refused medical attention at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
