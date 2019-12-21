Man and woman caught on camera punching victim in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man and woman were caught on camera punching and kicking a victim before robbing him.

The incident happened after the victim parked his car near Goodwin Place in Brooklyn Friday night.

Police say the victim was approached by an unidentified male and an unidentified female as he was exiting his car.

The video release by police Saturday shows the male suspect punch the victim in his face, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The female suspect was then shown kicking the victim in his head and body, while the man removed the victim's iPhone X and wallet, which contained $50.

After the robbery, the two suspects quickly fled the scene.

The victim suffered a cut to his lip and pain and swelling to his face and upper body.

He was transported by EMS to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in and was said to be stable.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

