Man and woman rob 12-year-old boy, man in Mott Haven

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video of a man and woman wanted for robbing a man and a 12-year-old boy.

The pair got inside the Abmnus Store on Park Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, after a man inside unlocked a door.

It happened on Thursday, August 27th at around 5:50 p.m.

Once inside, the man took out a gun and ordered the 42-year-old victim and the 12-year-old boy to the bathroom.

The man and woman got away with money and cell phones in a black Dodge Charger.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male and female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

