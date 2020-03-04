Man approaches woman with pants down, robs her in attempted rape in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An armed man is wanted by police for trying to rape a woman in Queens.Investigators say the 41-year-old victim was walking home in Jamaica on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m., when the man approached her with his pants down.He took out a gun, demanded a sex act, and grabbed the woman's neck.When she screamed, the suspect grabbed her purse and ran off.The victim was treated and released from the hospital.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------