ASSAULT

Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at bar in Queens

By Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after another man died after he was punched in the head outside of a bar in Queens early Thanksgiving Day.

Police found the 21-year-old victim around 3 a.m. in front of the Gaslight Bar on Queens Boulevard in the Sunnyside section. The victim, identified as John McGee, of Queens, had severe trauma to the head.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined that McGee had been punched in the face by a suspect who fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was later arrested and identified as 25-year-old Steven O'Brien. He is facing a charge of assault.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

