Man arrested after 50-minute police chase, crash on Long Island

The man is accused of leading officers on a chase through Port Jefferson to Commack.

COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after allegedly leading police on a nearly hour-long chase on Long Island early Wednesday.

Authorities say the pursuit began in Port Jefferson around 2:23 a.m., when the suspect allegedly refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

Officers chased him on the Nesconset Highway until he ended up on residential roads in Commack.

Nearly an hour later, at 3:10 a.m., police say he crashed into three police cars just south of Veteran's Highway on the Sunken Meadow Parkway.

Officers then took him into custody.

The suspect was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for evaluation.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated, and additional charges are pending.

Two fourth precinct officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

