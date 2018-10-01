FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) --There is a break in the case of a 12-year-old girl groped in the Bronx.
Xavier Rodriguez, 24, is now facing several charges including sex abuse and forcible touching.
It happened Wednesday, September 26 at about 5:20 p.m near East 193rd Street and Jerome Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.
According to police, the girl was walking down the sidewalk when she noticed the suspect taking photos of her from behind. He then ran up to her and grabbed her buttocks.
