Man arrested after allegedly groping, photographing 12-year-old Bronx girl

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) --
There is a break in the case of a 12-year-old girl groped in the Bronx.

Xavier Rodriguez, 24, is now facing several charges including sex abuse and forcible touching.

It happened Wednesday, September 26 at about 5:20 p.m near East 193rd Street and Jerome Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.
According to police, the girl was walking down the sidewalk when she noticed the suspect taking photos of her from behind. He then ran up to her and grabbed her buttocks.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

