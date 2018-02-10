MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --A man has been arrested after a father playing with his young son in the Bronx was slashed in the face, in an apparent random attack.
Joseph Key, 24, of the Bronx was arrested on Saturday afternoon, police said.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 24-year-old Joseph Key arrested/charged with Hate Crime Assault & Hate Crime Aggravated Harassment for allegedly randomly slashing a Bronx man in face while he was playing with his 2-year-old son. Victim says all he said was, “F... your country” then attacked. pic.twitter.com/rWHeZixXng— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 11, 2018
The father and his 2-year-old son were out on the sidewalk, so the boy saw all of it.
"I'm worried most about my son," the 41-year-old man said, still afraid to show his face. "He's having nightmares, he wakes up at night and he's screaming 'no, no, no.'"
The scar on his face has healed some since he was slashed on February 1.
The suspect, who was pictured on surveillance cameras, walked up from behind the victim on the sidewalk and out of nowhere, slashed his face with a knife.
"All he said was, 'F... your country' and then he cut me with the knife," the victim said.
That's why he believes the attack was racially motivated.
There was no robbery and he had never seen the man with the knife before.
Key was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and criminal possession of a weapon.
