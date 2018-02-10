Man arrested after father playing with son in Bronx slashed in face

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the man's arrest.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
A man has been arrested after a father playing with his young son in the Bronx was slashed in the face, in an apparent random attack.

Joseph Key, 24, of the Bronx was arrested on Saturday afternoon, police said.



The father and his 2-year-old son were out on the sidewalk, so the boy saw all of it.

"I'm worried most about my son," the 41-year-old man said, still afraid to show his face. "He's having nightmares, he wakes up at night and he's screaming 'no, no, no.'"

The scar on his face has healed some since he was slashed on February 1.

The suspect, who was pictured on surveillance cameras, walked up from behind the victim on the sidewalk and out of nowhere, slashed his face with a knife.

"All he said was, 'F... your country' and then he cut me with the knife," the victim said.

That's why he believes the attack was racially motivated.

There was no robbery and he had never seen the man with the knife before.

Key was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and criminal possession of a weapon.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingman attackedMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Father out walking with his 2-year-old son slashed in the face
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News