BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A rally in support of the NYPD turned violent when counter-protesters showed up in Brooklyn.
Video of the confrontation in Bay Ridge on Saturday shows a person throwing a helmet into a crowd of people gathered for a 'Blue Lives Matter' rally.
The helmet struck a police officer in the head. He was treated for minor injuries.
Police arrested Robert Bolden for the assault after officers used a taser to subdue the suspect.
Bolden is being treated at a local hospital. Charges are pending.
RELATED: Video shows man attacking NYPD officer trying to break up fight
Man arrested after he threw helmet, striking police officer in head during police rally
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More