Man arrested after he threw helmet, striking police officer in head during police rally

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A rally in support of the NYPD turned violent when counter-protesters showed up in Brooklyn.

Video of the confrontation in Bay Ridge on Saturday shows a person throwing a helmet into a crowd of people gathered for a 'Blue Lives Matter' rally.

The helmet struck a police officer in the head. He was treated for minor injuries.

Police arrested Robert Bolden for the assault after officers used a taser to subdue the suspect.

Bolden is being treated at a local hospital. Charges are pending.

