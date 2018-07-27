ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --Police in Queens arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted an NYPD traffic agent by throwing an unknown liquid at her after receiving a parking ticket.
Authorities say the 55-year-old agent gave the female driver a ticket for double parking on Steinway Street near 30th Avenue in Astoria just before 5 p.m. last Friday, at which point a male passenger, said to be 35-year-old Haytham Salama, returned to the vehicle and shouted obscenities at the officer.
She placed the ticket on the windshield and continued her tour, on foot. About 20 minutes later, the SUV approached the officer, and police say Salama held a plastic bottle out the window and threw a clear liquid on the agent, hitting her in the back.
She was taken to Astoria General Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Salama is now facing charges of assault and obstructing government administration.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
