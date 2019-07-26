Man arrested after TSA officers discover handgun inside bag at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested at Newark Airport Thursday morning after officials say he tried bringing a loaded handgun onto a plane.Authorities say the man from Pennsylvania was caught with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 16 bullets inside his carry-on bag.TSA officers made the discovery as the man was going through a security checkpoint in Terminal C.Officials say this was the 10th gun caught at security checkpoints in Newark Airport this year.----------