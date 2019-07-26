NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested at Newark Airport Thursday morning after officials say he tried bringing a loaded handgun onto a plane.
Authorities say the man from Pennsylvania was caught with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 16 bullets inside his carry-on bag.
TSA officers made the discovery as the man was going through a security checkpoint in Terminal C.
Officials say this was the 10th gun caught at security checkpoints in Newark Airport this year.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Man arrested after TSA officers discover handgun inside bag at Newark Airport
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News