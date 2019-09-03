BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a man was found dead on the front lawn of a home in New Jersey.
Officers were called to the Brick Township home at 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, 28-year-old Robert Berenger, dead at the scene.
Investigators said it appeared that the man had been walking east on the shoulder of the road when he was hit from behind by an eastbound work van that fled the scene.
Police later arrested 38-year-old Craig Menth, Jr., and charged him with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, careless driving, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, and failure to report an incident.
Authorities said they located Menth after they were notified of a green Dodge Ram van with significant damage consistent with the crash.
Anybody who may have witnessed the crash or who has information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Traffic Safety Officer G. Lampiasi at 732-262-1141.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man arrested after person found dead on New Jersey lawn in apparent hit and run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More